28/10/2021

Urgent appeal for blood donors to attend upcoming Donegal clinic as supplies are extremely low

The IBTS is appealing to anyone eligible to donate to please do so

Give blood Donegal

Donegal people urged to donate blood in upcoming clinic

Siobhan McNamara

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) has launched an urgent appeal for Donegal donors.

A blood donation clinic will run from Monday to Thursday next week in Donegal and anyone who can give blood is encouraged to make an appointment.

A spokesperson said: “Supplies are extremely low so it is vital that eligible blood donors make an appointment to attend this clinic.”

Due to Covid-19, clinics are by appointment only to ensure social distancing and donor safety. However, it is vitally important that the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS) can maintain critical supplies to meet ongoing needs.

Donors are asked to call 1850 731 137 between 9am and 5am to make an appointment. People are asked to have their Donor ID to hand if possible.

The clinic will take place the Abbey Hotel, Donegal Town at the following times:

Monday, November 1
6.30pm to 9.30pm

Tuesday, November 2:
3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9.30pm

Wednesday, November 3:
3pm to 5pm and 7pm to 9.30pm

Thursday, November 4:
12pm to 2pm and 4pm to 7.30pm

Donating blood is a simple way to make a huge difference to someone’s life. Blood donations save lives in times of great trauma for those who need them. People who benefit include road traffic victims, those undergoing major surgery, cancer patients and people living with blood conditions. Blood transfusions can even save the lives of unborn babies.

It is estimated that one in four of us will need a blood donation at some point in our lives, with around 70,000 transfusions likely to take place in Ireland’s hospitals this year. 

However, only 3% of the eligible population currently donate. For anybody who has never donated blood before, rest assured that it is a straightforward process that takes place in a relaxed environment. The clinic staff are extremely friendly and helpful, and will be happy to answer questions and address concerns.

Recent changes to donor criteria mean that people who had previously been ineligible because of living in the UK can now donate blood in Ireland. So too can those who have hereditary haemochromatosis, subject to meeting specific conditions.

Further information on eligibility to donate and on how blood donations are being used to save lives can be found at www.giveblood.ie

