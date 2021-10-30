WEATHER: Early fog clearing to give a bright start - but what is in store for Donegal this Halloween weekend?

Early morning fog clearing at Lough Eske. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
Early morning fog will clear to give a bright, crisp start to Saturday across Donegal.
It will remain bright and fresh across the county, with a risk of just a few passing showers.
Temperatures will range from 9ºC to 11ºC in light to moderate southerly breezes.
Wind will increase overnight with showery outbreaks of rain turning heavy at times, bringing a chance of isolated thunderstorms and the risk of localised flooding.
Southeast winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty at times, in temperatures of 4ºC to 7ºC, possibly cooler locally.
Sunday
Showery outbreaks of rain are expected to clear northwards early on Sunday as winds drop, leading to a bright morning with sunny spells lasting into the early afternoon.
It will become more overcast in the afternoon, with blustery showers likely across Donegal.
By evening, showery outbreaks of rain will become more widespread as winds increase fresh to strong and gusty, with gales on western coasts and highest temperatures of 9ºC to 12ºC.
