Donegal player came agonisingly close to scooping the €19.06 million Lotto jackpot

A player in Donegal was among 35 nationally to match five numbers in Wednesday night's Lotto draw.

The ticket was sold in Curran's Costcutter, Killybegs.

The match five winners each won €22,872 - a nice prize, but agonisingly close to the €19m jackpot.

A spokersperson for the National Lottery said: "As Wednesday night’s jackpot was capped, this meant that the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner. Since there was no winner of the Match 5 + Bonus category, the additional funds were added to the next tier with a winner which was the Match 5 prize tier.

"The 35 winners, who all now have tickets worth €22,872, came incredibly close to becoming the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in Ireland after coming to within just one number of the €19,060,800 jackpot on offer in the midweek draw."

The National Lottery is continuing to appeal to players to check their tickets carefully and advising the 35 winners to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The lucky winners, who purchased their tickets in-store and online, should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.