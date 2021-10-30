Search

Message from An Garda Síochana Donegal on staying safe as the clocks go back

People are reminded to stay safe on the roads during the dark evenings

Clocks go back this weekend

With the clocks going back this weekend, An Garda Síochana in Donegal are reminding people about the importance of staying safe on the road. 

A garda spokesperson said: "As the evenings get darker and as winter approaches, please do not forget to check in on elderly/vulnerable neighbours or friends to ensure that they are safe and well.

"Please remember when out walking, cycling or running that although you can see the traffic that the drivers may not always see you. The time has come to dig out the hi-vis vests, armbands and jackets and ensure that when you are going out on or near a public road, that you are highly visible at all times!

"Please check that your bicycle lights are working before going for a cycle.

"Motorists, please ensure that the lights on your car, motorcycle, tractor, van etc. are all in good working order. For those who have trailers, please ensure that lights and reflectors are all in place and that they are in good working condition.

"Be safe and be seen."

