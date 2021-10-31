Search

31/10/2021

WEATHER: A look at the forecast for Donegal this Halloween and for the week ahead

Get trick or treating early to get the best of the weather

A crisp autumn day on Donegal Bay. PHOTO Siobhán McNamara

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Those who are planning on going out trick or treating this Halloween are advised to do so before the evening rain sets in.

Overnight wind and rain will settle on Sunday morning, giving a mostly dry and bright start to the day. Winds will be mostly light with a risk of a few blustery, scattered showers during the afternoon.

Through the evening, showery outbreaks of rain will return and become more widespread as winds increase fresh to strong and gusty, with gales on western coasts. Highest temperatures of 9ºC to 12ºC.

Outbreaks of showery rain will slowly clear northeastwards overnight, with drier conditions and with clear spells following from the southwest. Lowest temperatures will range from 4ºC to 8ºC as fresh and gusty westerly winds gradually moderate.

The mix of sunshine and showers will continue throughout week. Temperatures will drop at night with a risk of frost early in the weekend, with a return to milder more unsettled conditions by the weekend.

Monday will be mostly dry with sunny spells and scattered coastal showers with highest temperatures of 9ºC to 11ºC. Moderate westerly winds will ease light through the day. Showers are expected on coastal areas overnight with clear periods inland in temperatures of 2ºC to 6ºC with localised frost in light westerly winds.

Tuesday will be dry and bright with scattered showers in temperatures of 9ºC to 11ºC in light to moderate northwesterly breezes. Showers will persist in coastal regions overnight, again with long, clear periods in eastern parts of the county. Night temperatures will range from 3ºC to 6ºC in mostly light westerly winds.

Wednesday be another day of showers in coastal areas with dry and sunny spells in temperatures of 8ºCto 11ºC  in light to moderate northwesterly breezes in mostly moderate northwesterly breezes.

Thursday looks set to get off to a dry and bright start with cloudier conditions gradually extending from the west through the afternoon. Coastal mist or drizzle is likely though it should be generally dry elsewhere. Highest temperatures will be in the region of 8ºC to 11ºC in moderate northwest to west winds.

The weather is expected to become milder and more unsettled for Friday and throughout the weekend with the return of more widespread rain.

 

