31/10/2021

Renewed appeal to identify man whose remains were found on a beach in the north west

Despite exhaustive investigations, the true identity of the man was never discovered

Gardaí in the north west are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in identifying a deceased man who was discovered on a beach at Rosses Point.

On June 16, 2009, the body of a man was found on a beach at Rosses Point. His body was taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post-mortem examination was carried out the following day. Following examination, foul play in the case was ruled out.

In the course of Garda enquires, it was established that the deceased man had recently arrived in Sligo and had checked himself into a hotel under a false name – ‘Peter Bergman’ on June 12. He was sighted and captured on CCTV in and around the Sligo area for a number days before he was found deceased at Rosses Point.

Despite exhaustive enquires the body of the man known as ‘Peter Bergman’ has never been identified.

Items found on the rocks near where the he was discovered included: black leather Finn Comfort shoes, size 44, manufactured in 2002 in Germany; dark socks; a black leather C&A jacket; navy C&A chino trousers; a black sleeveless Tommy Hilfiger jumper; a black leather belt, called Key West USA, made in Italy.

The deceased is buried in an unmarked grave in Sligo Cemetery; he has never been identified.

Investigating Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in bringing this case to a conclusion. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071 9157000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

