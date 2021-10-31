CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Significant prize on Lotto ticket sold in Donegal remains unclaimed

Unclaimed National Lottery prizes will go to Good Causes fund if winners don't come forward
A lotto ticket sold in Donegal earlier this month is one of 30 significant unclaimed prizes in National Lottery games over the last two months.
While it has not been revealed where the ticket was sold, it was for the October 20 draw. And with a Match 5 prize, the ticket is now worth €29,273 to the lucky owner.
Other significant unclaimed prizes in recent times include a €1m Daily Millions ticket sold in Limerick, a €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 winning ticket sold in Dublin; and online Lotto Match 5 + bonus prize of €595,521.
A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We’re still waiting for the winners of the prizes below to come forward.
"If you are the lucky holder of one of these tickets, please get in touch as soon as possible.
"If the prizes are not claimed within 90 days of the draw date, they will go to promote the National Lottery which in turn will increase the funds raised for Good Causes."
Meanwhile, another lucky player scooped €22,872 in Wednesday night's draw. The winning ticket was sold in Curran's Costcutter, Killybegs.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.