31/10/2021

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: Significant prize on Lotto ticket sold in Donegal remains unclaimed

People are urged to check their numbers and sign the back if they have the prize-winning ticket

Siobhan McNamara

siobhan.mcnamara@iconicnews.ie

A lotto ticket sold in Donegal earlier this month is one of 30 significant unclaimed prizes in National Lottery games over the last two months.

While it has not been revealed where the ticket was sold, it was for the October 20 draw. And with a Match 5 prize, the ticket is now worth €29,273 to the lucky owner.

Other significant unclaimed prizes in recent times include a €1m Daily Millions ticket sold in Limerick, a €250,000 Lotto Plus 2 winning ticket sold in Dublin; and online Lotto Match 5 + bonus prize of €595,521.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: "We’re still waiting for the winners of the prizes below to come forward. 

"If you are the lucky holder of one of these tickets, please get in touch as soon as possible.

"If the prizes are not claimed within 90 days of the draw date, they will go to promote the National Lottery which in turn will increase the funds raised for Good Causes."

Meanwhile, another lucky player scooped €22,872 in Wednesday night's draw. The winning ticket was sold in Curran's Costcutter, Killybegs. 

