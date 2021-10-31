Gardaí in Donegal appeal to people to remember that Halloween can be terrifying for animals

Halloween can be very traumatic for pets
Halloween has arrived and Donegal gardaí and the IPSCA are reminding the public to be aware of the dangers it poses to the wellbeing of pets.
They urge everyone to take extra measures to safeguard the safety of not only domestic pets but farm animals and wildlife too.
A garda spokesperson said: "Halloween can be a terrifying time for our furry friends and so it is important that they are kept secured and indoors.
"Ensure that your pet is microchipped and is also wearing a collar with an identification tag, so if they do escape, you can be easily reunited with them.
"Should you find a lost pet or an animal in distress, please do contact us."
