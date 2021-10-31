Renowned Donegal fiddle player to be celebrated on RTE Radio 1

The Donegal fiddler will feature on RTE's The Rolling Wave
A renowned Donegal fiddler takes centre stage on RTE Radio One show, The Rolling Wave.
Airing this evening (Sunday) at 9pm, the one-hour show will consist of highlights of a very special afternoon spent in Drimolost, Co Donegal in the company of the great Donegal fiddle player Danny Meehan.
A spokesperson said: "Great tunes and stories guaranteed! Enjoy."
