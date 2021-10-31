Coast Guard and R118 helicopter assisting gardaí in missing person search in Donegal

The R118 Coast Guard helicopter joins the search in south Donegal. PHOTO: Siobhán McNamara
The R118 Coast Guard helicopter has joined a search for a missing person in south Donegal.
Gardaí have been conducting a search in south Donegal, and have issued an appeal on Sunday morning for members of the public to report sightings of a car.
They are seeking assistance in establishing the whereabouts of a black Lexus, registration number 07 C 19565.
A spokesperson said: "If anybody has any information as to the current location of this vehicle or if they observe it at any stage, we ask them to please contact Gardaí immediately in Ballyshannon on 071 9858530."
