Search

01/11/2021

New cars sales shift up a gear in Donegal

New cars sales shift up a gear in Donegal

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

The reopening of the economy and a release of pent-up demand are among the factors being cited for a significant increase in new car sales in Donegal.

According to new figures issued today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, new car sales in Donegal were up by almost 14% for the first ten months of 2021, compared with the same period in 2020.

The number of new car registrations in Donegal for January - October 2021 was 2,374, compared with 2,085 in the corresponding months in 2020.

Commenting Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, said: “New car registrations for October were ahead of last year for both the month and for the year to date, although new car sales continue to remain behind pre-COVID levels. 

“With Climate Change at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it is hugely positive to see the year on year growth in the sales of both Electric and Plug-in Electric Hybrid Vehicles. 

“This is a result of the Motor Industry providing a greater selection of low emitting cars combining with the Government’s support in terms of incentives, giving motorists wider and more affordable choices.2

He continued: “This is the right approach, and has led to more consumers making better environmental decisions. It is this joint effort from Industry and Government that must continue if we are to reach our decarbonisation targets. On the contrary the sudden removal of the grant incentive for Plug-in Electric Vehicles, only serves to undermine consumer confidence in lower emitting technologies and this incentive should be re-instated for vehicles already committed to by both the Industry and consumers."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media