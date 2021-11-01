New cars sales shift up a gear in Donegal

The reopening of the economy and a release of pent-up demand are among the factors being cited for a significant increase in new car sales in Donegal.

According to new figures issued today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, new car sales in Donegal were up by almost 14% for the first ten months of 2021, compared with the same period in 2020.

The number of new car registrations in Donegal for January - October 2021 was 2,374, compared with 2,085 in the corresponding months in 2020.

Commenting Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General, said: “New car registrations for October were ahead of last year for both the month and for the year to date, although new car sales continue to remain behind pre-COVID levels.

“With Climate Change at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it is hugely positive to see the year on year growth in the sales of both Electric and Plug-in Electric Hybrid Vehicles.

“This is a result of the Motor Industry providing a greater selection of low emitting cars combining with the Government’s support in terms of incentives, giving motorists wider and more affordable choices.2

He continued: “This is the right approach, and has led to more consumers making better environmental decisions. It is this joint effort from Industry and Government that must continue if we are to reach our decarbonisation targets. On the contrary the sudden removal of the grant incentive for Plug-in Electric Vehicles, only serves to undermine consumer confidence in lower emitting technologies and this incentive should be re-instated for vehicles already committed to by both the Industry and consumers."