Coiste Forbartha na Carraige Elections and nomination details

Anyone over 18 years of age living or working in Carrick Development District can be nominated to become a member of Coiste Forbartha na Carraige.
This includes those working part-time and owners of holiday homes.
The District comprises the following townlands: Meenaveen, Creeven, Meenawaughran, Carrick Upper, Carrick Lower, and the Carrick settlement area.
The Carrick Settlement Area includes the houses in the Parish of Kilcar on the Bogagh Road and on the Line Road to the farthest extent of the Football Field.
The election takes place on Saturday November 27, 2021.
People who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.