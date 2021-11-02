Election details for South-West Donegal village development committee announced

Elections to Coiste Forbartha na Carraige announced
Details have been released for the forthcoming election to Coiste Forbartha na Carraige/Carrick Development Committee.
Anyone over 18 years of age living or working in Carrick Development District can be nominated.
This includes those working part-time and owners of holiday homes. The district comprises the following townlands: Meenaveen, Creeven, Meenawaughran, Carrick Upper, Carrick Lower and the Carrick settlement area.
The Carrick settlement area includes the houses in the parish of Kilcar on the Bogagh Road and on the Line Road to the farthest extent of the football field.
Nminations for the contest opened yesterday, Monday, November 1 and will close at 8pm on Saturday, November 20. The list of candidates will be published on Monday, November 22
The election takes place on Saturday November 27 in the old school in Carrick between 4pm and 8.30pm. The count will take place immediately after the close of voting in the same venue.
Thje annual general meeting of the new development committee will then take place on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
People who are waiting for their second dose Pfizer vaccine may also attend one of the walk-in clinics
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.