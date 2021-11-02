Search

02/11/2021

Election details for South-West Donegal village development committee announced

Coiste Forbartha na Carraige elections at the end of the month

Election details for South-West Donegal village development committee announced

Elections to Coiste Forbartha na Carraige announced

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Details have been released for the forthcoming election to Coiste Forbartha na Carraige/Carrick Development Committee.

Anyone over 18 years of age living or working in Carrick Development District can be nominated.

This includes those working part-time and owners of holiday homes. The district comprises the following townlands: Meenaveen, Creeven, Meenawaughran, Carrick Upper, Carrick Lower and the Carrick settlement area.

The Carrick settlement area includes the houses in the parish of Kilcar on the Bogagh Road and on the Line Road to the farthest extent of the football field.

Nminations for the contest opened yesterday, Monday, November 1 and will close at 8pm on Saturday, November 20. The list of candidates will be published on Monday, November 22

The election takes place on Saturday November 27 in the old school in Carrick between 4pm and 8.30pm. The count will take place immediately after the close of voting in the same venue.

Thje annual general meeting of the new development committee will then take place on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media