Donegal company win prestigious National Environmental Award at Pakman Awards 2021

A Ballybofey and Letterkenny based company has been named as a winner of a 2021 Pakman Award.

Ulster Tyres, one of Ireland’s largest car tyre distributors, was recognised at this year’s Pakman Awards for its work putting recycling at the forefront of its operations.

The company was also singled out for actively encouraging and promoting tyre safety through communications.

They were competing in a category which included Universal Honda Limited and Volkswagen Group Ireland

This year’s Pakman Awards took place at the Shelbourne Hotel and saw representatives from leading organisations and community groups come together in accordance with government guidelines, to recognise achievements in recycling and waste management over the last two years.

Speaking at the 2021 Pakman Awards, Minister of State with Special Responsibility for Communications and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth TD said: ‘Ireland’s Waste Action Plan for a circular economy together with our upcoming Circular Economy Strategy will give Irish businesses and citizens the help they need to move to a circular economy’.

‘The Pakman Awards is a magnificent opportunity to recognise organisations across the waste and other business sectors who have taken the initiative to play their part in developing Ireland’s circular economy. I congratulate each of the winners and all those who entered the 2021 awards.’

Séamus Clancy, CEO of Repak added:

‘The Pakman Awards acknowledge our environmental champions nationwide that excel in prevention, recycling, reuse, reduction, biodiversity, innovation, and education in all aspects of our everyday lives’.

‘It is a wonderful collaboration of all stakeholders, whose collective endeavours to protect our environment, provide a platform where all aspects of recycling and excellence in waste management are recognised. There has been many fantastic projects and initiatives nationwide that excel in prevention, recycling, reuse, reduction, biodiversity, innovation, and education. These inspiring projects set a benchmark for others to follow’.

‘The Pakman Awards also give us an opportunity to create awareness of how we can improve our recycling habits and contribute towards reaching future EU recycling targets. The finalists and winners show that Ireland is on the right pathway for many of the challenging targets set by the Circular Economy Package. I would like to congratulate all the winners and nominees for their work and extend a particular congratulations to Co. Donegal company Ulster Tyres, the winner of the Tyre Champion Award’.