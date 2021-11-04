Search

04/11/2021

2,118 recipients are still receiving the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Donegal this week

New PUP new applications closed back in July 2021

Reporter:

Michael McHugh

There were still 2,118 recipients of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) in Donegal this week.

This is down from the 2,675 people who were in receipt of the payment on October 19.

At its peak this year, 16,421 were receiving the PUP (on February 9) in Donegal itself.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said:

“As we head into the winter months, the Pandemic continues to pose significant challenges right across our society.

“If we have learned one thing about this virus, it’s that it is unpredictable and we cannot at any stage let our guard down.

“And so in the weeks ahead, let’s all remember the importance of staying at home and self-isolating if we are showing any symptoms.

“Let’s also explore the idea where possible to work from home, perhaps adopting that ‘blended’ style of working that so many of us have become used to over the past number of months.

“But above all, let’s remember that by adhering to the public health guidelines, we are protecting our friends, our families and our work colleagues.”

The payment week for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment runs from Friday to Thursday and payments are paid on the following Tuesday. Individuals who have closed their PUP by Monday November 1, as they have returned to work, will receive their final PUP payment on Tuesday of this week, November 9.

 

