Donegal farmer to address major conference on biological farming

Cathal Mooney of Heather Hill Farm
A Donkineely farmer is among 25 speakers who will address the fourth annual Biological Farming Conference, BioFarm 2021.
Cathal Mooney of Heather Hill Farm near Dunkineely is one of more that 25 renowned Irish and international speakers who will address delegates at the conference.
Cathal is a regenerative farmer. He takes a holistic approach to farming, focusing on ecological, social and economical goals, and his Heather Hill Farm produces pasture raised turkey, pasture raised chicken, pasture raised eggs, wildflower honey and grass-fed lamb.
Cathal will cover the topic of Making Small Farms Work.
Each day of the conference will have a specific theme centered around Biological and Regenerative Farming.
The conference will take place from November 8 to 12 in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, with both virtual and in-person ticket options available.
Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will deliver the opening address.
A limited number of in-person audience packages are available. For more see: www.nots.ie, email info@nots.ie, or call 0719640688.
