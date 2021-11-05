Search

05/11/2021

Donegal farmer to address major conference on biological farming

Donegal farmer to address major conference on biological farming

Cathal Mooney of Heather Hill Farm

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

A Donkineely farmer is among 25 speakers who will address the fourth annual Biological Farming Conference, BioFarm 2021.

Cathal Mooney of Heather Hill Farm near Dunkineely is one of more that 25 renowned Irish and international speakers who will address delegates at the conference.

Cathal is a regenerative farmer. He takes a holistic approach to farming, focusing on ecological, social and economical goals, and his Heather Hill Farm produces pasture raised turkey, pasture raised chicken, pasture raised eggs, wildflower honey and grass-fed lamb.

Cathal will cover the topic of Making Small Farms Work.

Each day of the conference will have a specific theme centered around Biological and Regenerative Farming.

The conference will take place from November 8 to 12  in The Landmark Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim, with both virtual and in-person ticket options available.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue will deliver the opening address.

A limited number of in-person audience packages are available. For more see: www.nots.ie, email info@nots.ie, or call  0719640688.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media