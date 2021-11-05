Search

05/11/2021

Donegal Hospice fulfils patient’s wish to return to his beloved Donegal

Pat’s family said the relief that Pat was getting home was palpable and visible

The Late Pat Diver getting a special lift back to Donegal

The Late Pat Diver getting a special lift back to Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Donegal Hospice, the National Ambulance Service and the Defence Forces were able to grant a Donegal man his last wish of returning home to spend his last days in his beloved Donegal.

Patrick (Pat) Diver from Donegal, who had rarely left Donegal and had never been on an airplane, was referred to Palliative Care in Galway University Hospital.

Unfortunately, Pat became very unwell and his family were called and advised that his condition had significantly deteriorated.

Pat’s wish was to return to Donegal. Donegal Hospice were contacted and were able gave him an urgent bed. 

His condition was weak, so travel from Galway to Donegal by Ambulance was not an option. The National Ambulance Service (NAS) was contacted, their National Paramedical Co-Ordinator contacted the Defence Forces Helicopter Service and the Defence Forces agreed to air-lift the patient home on humanitarian grounds.

Pat’s family said the relief that Pat was getting home was palpable and visible, he brightened up and spent those final days before he passed away with his family around him in his beloved Donegal.

This could not have happened without teamwork between services.

Pat was delighted to get his photo taken as he was being brought home.

Donegal Hospice Palliative care services have been in operation since 2003.

Palliative Care is care given to improve the quality of life of patients who have serious or life-limiting conditions. This means a condition, illness or disease which is progressive and cannot be cured.

The team, made up of Consultants in palliative medicine, doctors, a Director of Nursing, an Assistant Director of nursing, nurses, a Social worker, an Occupational therapist, physiotherapists, pharmacists, care assistants, household staff, administration staff and volunteers, aims to provide a seamless link in the flow of care between the hospital, the Hospice in patient unit, and community palliative care. 

This service compromises of a dedicated eight bedded in patient unit based in Knocknamona Letterkenny Co Donegal.

During 2020 a year where the country was locked down for the majority, Donegal Palliative care provided specialist palliative care to more than 3,915 people in their homes.

In addition, 149 patients were admitted to its Inpatient Units for symptom management and end of life care. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media