Government urged to stop leaking mica plans

The Government has been urged to stop leaking 'trial balloons on its plans for mica redress',

Independent TD for Donegal, Thomas Pringle, said mica-affected homeowners have waited long enough, urging the Goverment to 'sort' the crisis out.

The deputy had also slammed the Government for failing to include micra redress in the Finance Bill.

He said: “What more needs to be discussed other than the fact that 100 per cent redress for these families is necessary?”

Deputy Pringle added: “The fact that the redress scheme has not been included in the budget or in this Finance Bill is truly appalling.”

Representatives of mica-affected homeowners had been told that an enhanced scheme would go before ministers on November 9, though a recent news report had stated that was not the case.

Deputy Pringle said: “They can’t keep kicking this down the road. The Government needs to come out with their plans sooner rather than later, and nothing short of 100 per cent redress will address the situation for affected homeowners.”