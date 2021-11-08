Donegal vaccine booster campaign for over 60s to start

The HSE is now offering a Covid-19 vaccine booster dose to people aged 60 years and over following recommendations from NIAC.

People in this group will receive a text message with an appointment for their booster dose and we encourage everyone to avail of the booster dose when it is offered.

Who will be getting a vaccine?

If you are aged 60 and over, we will be in contact with you to arrange an appointment to attend a HSE vaccination centre for your booster vaccine. It is recommended you get your booster dose at least six months after your primary vaccination course. People will also need an appointment to receive a booster dose. You cannot get a booster Covid-19 vaccine dose at a walk-in clinic.

If you cannot attend your appointment, you can reschedule by replying to the text message we sent you with the word ‘New’ and we will issue you another appointment. Alternatively, contact HSElive on 1800 700 700.

What vaccine will you get?

You will be offered a single booster dose of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. It is safe to get this vaccine regardless of the type of vaccine you got for your primary course (AstraZeneca/Janssen or Moderna). As with other cohorts, the booster dose should be given 6 months following completion of the primary vaccination schedule.

It is also safe to get your Covid-19 vaccine at the same time as the flu vaccine or other vaccines you may need. More information on the Covid-19 vaccine booster is available here.

The Vaccine Booster programme continues for other groups

GPs continue to offer booster dose appointments to people 70 years and over.

While, an additional dose of Covid-19 vaccine continues to be offer to people aged 12 and over, whose immune system is weakened and identified as needing this additional dose of vaccine.

Hospital teams continue to identify those who need an additional dose based on detailed guidance. You do not need to register or contact anyone. People who need an additional dose will receive a text message with an appointment for their vaccine. These additional doses may be given through a HSE vaccination centre near you, or your hospital if you are an inpatient. GPs may also vaccinate some people in this group.

You will need an appointment and you can’t get an additional dose at a walk-in vaccination clinic.

The HSE also strongly encouraging those who have not yet received a primary Covid-19 vaccine dose, to consider attending one of our walk in clinics or registering for an appointment https://www2.hse.ie/screening-and-vaccinations/covid-19-vaccine/get-the-vaccine/getting-your-vaccine/