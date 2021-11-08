BREAKING: Inch Island pipe replacement confirmed by Irish Water

It has been confirmed that Irish Water is going to replace the pipe which supplies the residents of Inch Island with mains water.

In a social media post, Donegal Cathaoirleach Jack Murray (Sinn Féin) said he had received an email from Irish Water confirming it was going to replace 1.2 kilometres of water mains supplying Inch Island.

Cllr Murray added: "The work will begin next year.

"Thanks to everybody who emailed, called and joined in to put pressure on Irish Water to replace the line.

"Massive credit too to Carmel Lynch for organising the petition and thanks to everyone who signed it. Great stuff."

RELATED

In August, Donegal Live revealed there had been 14 bursts in the pipe in question over the previous 19 months.

Welcoming this latest development, a clearly delighted, Carmel Lynch told Donegal Live she was "over the moon" the issue was being dealt with at long last.

She added: "It is absolutely fantastic. For me now, for people living in Inch, we now know there is a definite plan in place to replace the pipe. Hopefully, we will not have to worry about the pipe bursting again at Christmas but if it does, at least Irish Water now has a plan.

"This means that we can go into 2022 knowing we can get up in the morning sure we will have water. We will not have to go to the tide to wash ourselves.

"This is crucial, especially when you are a carer for an older man, as I am. For example, the last time we had a burst pipe, I was taking an older gentleman to the hospital and I could not even shower or wash him that morning. I could not even shower myself, to go to the hospital because we had no water.

"So, even to get the email this morning from Irish Water to say it is being dealt with was absolutely fantastic. As I said to Jack [Murray], if we all pull together, look what happens. I also have to thank Inish Times, Highland Radio and all the local media for continually highlighting this issue," said Caroline Lynch.