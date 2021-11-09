Donegal shoppers can win a 'supermarket sweep' trolley dash before Christmas

Donegal shoppers are being asked to support a trolley dash in aid of charity.

Lidl Ireland’s 7th Annual Trolley Dash offers shoppers the opportunity to win their entire Christmas food shop for just €1, in aid of charity partner Jigsaw.

Every store across the country will have one winner who will be challenged to a ‘Supermarket Sweep’ style dash around their local Lidl store to grab as much of their Christmas shopping as possible in just two minutes.

Tickets will go on sale in all Lidl stores across Ireland on Saturday, November 13 for two weeks only.

100% of the proceeds from the ticket sales will be donated to Jigsaw, whose mission is to support youth mental health in Ireland.

Jigsaw offers supports to more than 250,000 people in schools, communities, workplaces and clubs across Ireland, whether that be a listening ear, giving expert mental health advice and offering families, teachers, and those who support young people ways to cope.

Commenting at the launch Brian Dowling highlighted that all the funds raised from the Trolley Dash ticket sales go to Lidl’s charity partner.

“We are delighted to be involved in launching Lidl’s Trolley Dash this year. Who wouldn’t jump at the chance to dash down the aisles of an empty supermarket scrambling for everything they can in two minutes. The Trolley Dash is such fun and a great way to support young people’s mental health charity Jigsaw. For just €1 to sign up shoppers could win an entire Christmas shop.”

Lidl’s Trolley Dash has raised more than €1.7 million for charity partners since its inception.

From Dingle to Donegal, every Lidl store in the country will be picking one winner at random to complete a dash in their store, and with previous dashes valued well into the hundreds, customers are encouraged to get into stores from Saturday to secure their entry.

Tickets will be sold at Lidl checkouts nationwide between from Saturday, November 13, until Sunday, November 28 and shoppers can purchase as many tickets as they wish in support of Jigsaw.

All winners will be contacted by Wednesday 1st December and invited to take part in the Lidl Trolley Dash at their local Lidl store, before store opening. This gives the participants a clean run at the aisles to grab as many items on their Christmas shopping list as they can.

For more information about Lidl’s Trolley Dash competition and terms and conditions, see https://www.lidl.ie/trolleydash