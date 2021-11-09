Golden Bridges 2021 will take place online hosted in gteic Gaoth Dobhair

Golden Bridges 2021 will take place online on November 19. This event focuses on promoting partnerships between Ireland Northwest and Boston, Massachusetts and will be hosted from gteic@Gaoth Dobhair.
It will showcase the northwest to an audience of influential Irish American business and political leaders and will this year look at themes around the key message of recovery following the pandemic.
