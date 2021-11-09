SW Donegal history group meetings resume

The Kilcar local history group meetings resume shortly
Meetings of Cumann Staire agus Seanchais Chill Chartha (Kilcar Local History Group) resume next Wednesday, November 17.
These take place every Wednesday at 7.30pm in Áislann Chill Chartha.
Anyone interested in local history, family history, place names, folklore, etc. will find these meetings of interest.
Everyone welcome. Refreshments served.
