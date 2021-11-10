Donegal councillor says numerous complaints were received about dog poo on popular walking route

The issue of dog poo on streets, beaches and walks in Donegal never seems to go away. That is despite great efforts to highlight the health issues associated with dog foul, to make it easier to dispose of, and to have a fines system in place.

Cllr Niamh Kennedy (Ind) has raised concerns about a particular area of Killybegs.

She said: "There has once again been numerous complaints about dog fouling in certain areas, one area in particular which gets a lot of reports is the Shore Road in Killybegs.

"This road is very busy and a very popular walk by everyone night and day.

"We are asking all of the dog owners to pick up after your pet.

"There are fines and people are encouraged to contact the dog warden if these issues persist.

"Please as a matter of urgency, health and respect for others pick up after your dog."