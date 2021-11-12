Gardai seize cannabis with estimated street value of €1,300 and over €4,000 in cash

Items seized in Donegal Town as part of the search warrant
Ballyshannon District Drugs Unit assisted by uniformed members at Donegal Town Garda Station executed a search warrant issued under the Misuse of Drugs Act, last night in the Donegal Town area.
Cannabis with an estimated street value of €1300 and over €4,000 in cash was seized.
Gardai say that investigations are ongoing.
This seizure forms part of #OperationTara, an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021.
The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels - international, national, local - involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.
Gardai urge the public to report any information they have regarding drug dealing within their communities in Donegal.
You can contact the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 and locally
Letterkenny Garda Station on 074-9167100; Milford Garda Station on 074-9153060; Ballyshannon Garda Station on 071-9858530 or Buncrana Garda Station on 074-9320540.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.