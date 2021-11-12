Search

12/11/2021

Donegal scoops gold in Tidy Towns 2021

'Tidy Towns is a 365 day commitment' - Cllr Rena Donaghey

National ‘Tidy Towns’ Pollinator Award for Buncrana

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Buncrana and Letterkenny have scooped Gold Medals in the national SuperValu Tidy Towns competition.

In addition, Moville, Raphoe, Glenties and Carraig Art were awarded Bronze Medals. 

The SuperValu Tidy Towns Awards Ceremony was live streamed from Dublin this morning, with the awards being announced by the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Ms Heather Humphreys TD, with Mr Ian Allen, Managing Director of SuperValu.

In the County Awards, Letterkenny came first, Buncrana came second, and Glenties came third.

Buncrana also won  the Large Town and Large Urban Centre category of the  All Ireland Pollinator Plan Local Authority Pollinator Award. The seaside town was then named as the All Ireland winner in the category.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Inishowen Councillor Rena Donaghey (Fianna Fáil) said she was delighted with Donegal's success.

Cllr Donaghey said: "I am delighted that Buncrana and Letterkenny were awarded Gold Medals, not to mention Buncrana's tremendous success in the All Ireland Pollinator Plan Local Authority Pollinator Award. 

"It was fantastic and just reward that Buncrana won  the Large Town and Large Urban Centre Pollinator Award. To go on and win the All Ireland Pollinator Award was amazing.

"The Tidy Towns competition was very different this year. All of the judging was done virtually. The awards came as a result of the huge, huge effort of the volunteers and that hard work has certainly paid off in Donegal, especially in Inishowen.

"All of the Tidy Towns volunteers, across Donegal's towns and villages, deserve massive praise, for continuing their efforts in these difficult times, when people could not work in groups. Tidy Towns is a 365 day commitment and we certainly rose to the challenge in Buncrana, Inishowen and Donegal," said Cllr Donaghey.

