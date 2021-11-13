Planning permission granted for new Donegal RNLI lifeboat station

Arranmore island RNLI station
Planning permission has been granted for a new two storey RNLI station on Arranmore island.
The new facility will see the demolition of the existing single storey lifeboat station with the construction of a new two storey lifeboat station consisting of facilities totalling an area of 475sq.m to include two boat sheds, changing room, workshop, operation room, crew room and training room.
The plans also include the creation of a new retaining wall on the western boundary and the relocation of an existing electricity pole to ESB requirements and the installation of a wastewater holding tank.
