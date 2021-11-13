Macra na Feirme planning an array of events for its Donegal members

Macra na Feirme clubs in County Donegal are planning an array of events over the next two weeks to encourage existing members, new members and those looking to join Macra na Feirme to return to activity.

As with many youth organisations, the pandemic has negatively impacted the regular activities of Macra na Feirme. For a club based social organisation, the public health restrictions have limited the activities available to members.

The upcoming week’s Donegal focus is designed to encourage the return to activity while showcasing some of the types of activities Donegal Macra na Feirme clubs engage in over the year.

“Macra has been quiet in Donegal, but the newly elected committee is eager to get up and going again. Macra offers people the chance to get involved in their local communities be it in hosting fundraising events, helping in litter picks or having your say in the various community events we have representatives at.

"Macra teaches us about leadership as we run our executive committees and take on the roles of chairperson, secretary, treasurer, etc,” said Macra na Feirme National Council Representative and Donegal Chairperson, Caoimhe Cusack Smith.

The upcoming events planned include jiving classes, a farm talk, a social walk and a social night out in Letterkenny.

Event information can be found on the Donegal Macra na Feirme Facebook page over the coming days.

New members are always welcome to attend and get involved.

“If something takes your fancy in what you have read above or you are curious to learn more, check out Macra.ie, follow us on Facebook or simply drop us a line. Everyone is welcome,” added Caoimhe.