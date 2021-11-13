New book to examine the long lost days of Donegal's Lough Swilly train

A new book is to be launched next week, which sets to examine the iconic Lough Swilly train.

The new book, titled: "The Lough Swilly Remembered" is written By Jim McBride. Jim has been involved with railway heritage and preservation for decades and is the Irish editor for the Disused Stations website.

A number of events will be held next week to help the launch the book (see dates, times and venues below).

Jim stated: “The book looks at the last twenty years of the Lough Swilly Railway from the early 1930s, up to the closure of the railway itself in 1953. In this book we travel on the Swilly, from Derry to Burtonport, and also visit Letterkenny and Buncrana. This story is told through many historic photos from the past.

"Over 50 unpublished photos have been selected of this forgotten Irish railway, which had some unique and distinctive features. This book is published locally, with all profits going towards railway preservation in County Donegal.

"As part of the launch of this book, we are holding a series of events across the North West, some of which will include a short talk about the Londonderry & Lough Swilly Railway”.

Niall McCaughan, Manager of Donegal Railway Heritage Centre added: “We are delighted yet again to be launching a new book of photographs, celebrating the unique railways across this county. In this publication, Jim has brought together many fascinating and never seen before photographs of the “Londonderry and Lough Swilly Railway” in its heyday.

"This is a welcome addition to the Donegal Railway archive, and includes photographs of Derry, Letterkenny, Bridge End, Tooban, Fahan, Buncrana, Burtonport, and many more locations.

"The book which is just out before Christmas, should prove a popular stocking filler!”

The Lough Swilly Remembered is available online at www.donegalrailway.com and at various bookshops across the North West. The new book is just €13 + Postage of €4 = €17. For more information contact info@donegalrailway.com or Tel: 074 9722655

Book launch events:

Monday 15th November, 6:30pm

Venue: Central Library, Derry

Talk & Book Launch

______________________________ _____

Tuesday 16th November, 6:30pm

Venue: The Railway Tavern, Fahan

Talk & Book Launch

______________________________ ______

Wednesday 24th November, 5:00pm

Venue: Donegal Railway Heritage Museum

Launch (Live streamed on Facebook)