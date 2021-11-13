Search

13/11/2021

Donegal receives second highest share of covid community fund

Check your numbers - was winning €17m Euro Millions lotto ticket sold in Tipperary?

Donegal receives covid community funding

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal has received the highest allocation of funding outside of Dublin to support local community groups that have been impacted by covid-19.

Donegal received €318,923 from the €9 million Community Activities Fund.

The Community Activities Fund will support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

Groups will also be able to use the funding to carry out necessary repairs and to purchase equipment such as tables and chairs, tools and signage, laptops and printers, lawnmowers, canopies and training equipment.

Welcoming the announcement, Donegal TD and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said: "The fact that Donegal has received the highest allocation of funding outside of Dublin is further proof of the Government’s commitment to supporting rural Ireland.

"Supporting our vibrant community groups throughout Donegal is crucial to strengthening our tight-knit communities."

