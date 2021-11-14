Green light for solar panels at Letterkenny Institute of Technology

Letterkenny Institute of Technology
Donegal Co Council has given the green light for the erection of solar panels on the roof of Letterkenny Institute of Technology.
Council officials have granted planning permission, subject to four conditions.
The plans also include the erectio of a "fall-arrest handrail" on the roof.
The solar panels being proposed are known as photo-voltaic panels.
These convert sunlight into electrical energy. This energy can be used to generate electricity or be stored in batteries or thermal storage.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.