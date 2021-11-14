Gardaí renewing appeal for assistance in identifying human remains discovered off the coast in 1986

Gardaí are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in identifying human remains discovered off the coast of Leitrim in 1986.

On the 1st of May, the body of a man was discovered on the small stretch of the Leitrim coastline at Knockbrack, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim - not far from the county boundary with Donegal.

At the time of the discovery a post-mortem examination was carried out but the body was never formally identified. He was later buried at St Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

The deceased was thought to be aged 30-50 years and described as approximately 5’4 – 5'-7 in height. He had two very distinctive tattoos on each arm. On the right upper arm there was a green Shamrock. On the right forearm there was a dagger with a red handle in a green scabbard. On the left upper arm two thin rapier-like swords with red handles crossed in front of a green heart- like or shield shape. On his left forearm the word EIRE was tattooed in front of a green coloured shape.

When found he was wearing blue Wrangler jeans and a dark coloured leather belt with a silver buckle with the words "Malt Liquor" and 'Schlitz' or 'Schlutz' and a picture of a dog or bull. He had brown shoes 'JBees' or 'B. Jees' make, with rubber soles and leather uppers, grey socks.

In 2021, the Garda Missing Persons Unit arranged for an exhumation to obtain a DNA sample to check against the Missing Persons Database and enquires to establish his identity are continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station (071) 982 0620, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Details of this case will feature in episode four of Ireland’s Unidentified Bodies on Virgin Media One this evening.