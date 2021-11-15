Search

15/11/2021

Blow for visitors as Glenveagh National Park reached car park capacity 24 times this year

Safety concerns raised due to overflowing parking on main road

Glenveagh National Park car park

Glenveagh National Park car park was filled to capacity 24 times this year

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Concerns have been raised following confirmation by the Minister for Housing; Local Government and Heritage that Glenveagh National Park reached car park capacity 24 times this year, which meant that no further vehicular access was possible to the site during such times.

Donegal TD Pearse Doherty has said that urgent action must be taken to ensure that locals and those who wish to visit the National Park are accommodated.

Deputy Doherty said: “The car parking issue at Glenveagh National Park is something which has been raised with me many times over the past few years. The issue was evident in light of increased staycations and visitors to the area since the Covid-19 pandemic.

"At one stage, cars were parked in any available spot at the side of the main road behind Errigal, which in itself caused access issues for emergency vehicles and others.

“Glenveagh National Park is spectacular and we are lucky to have such national beauty on our doorsteps here. But when we are trying to attract visitors to Donegal, it’s embarrassing not to have basic facilities such as car parking available for them.

“People travelled, in many cases for hours, only to be turned away again. That is not the type of welcome that we are known for in Donegal.

“In response to a parliamentary question I asked, I was told that the car park reached full capacity on 24 occasions during 2021, meaning for a limited period (usually less than 2 hours and generally between 12.30-2.30 pm) no further vehicular access was possible to the site.

“This is not acceptable.

“It’s obvious that there is an issue there and I have brought it to the attention of the Minister that works must be carried out to expand car parking if that is what is required.

“I do welcome the news from the Minister that a draft Visitor Experience Development and Management Plan is being drawn up and that this will include, as part of it, expanded parking capacity.

“This must happen as a matter of urgency during this low-season so that the same issues don’t arise when tourists return in 2022."

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media