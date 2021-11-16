Search

16/11/2021

We Care Letterkenny holding Fill-A-Bus food appeal this Friday

Bus Éireann are seeking donations of non-perishable goods for We Care Letterkenny Foodbank at Letterkenny Bus Station

Letterkenny bus station

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Bus Éireann is partnering with Donegal community organisation We Care Letterkenny Foodback for a 'Fill-A-Bus' food appeal this Friday, 19 November from 12-5pm at Letterkenny Bus Station.

Members of the public are being asked to donate non-perishable foods e.g. Coffee, tea, cereal, tinned foods and toiletries which will be distributed by We Care Letterkenny to individuals and families in need across County Donegal.

"Bus Éireann is delighted to be teaming up with We Care Letterkenny, whose volunteers are doing great work locally,’’ said Kieran McShea, Bus Éireann Services Manager in the North-West. "This year, Bus Éireann is appealing to the public to bring non-perishable foods and toiletries to Letterkenny Bus Station between 12-5pm this Friday, 19 November where we hope to fill a bus in support of those most in need across County Donegal.’’

Letterkenny’s Christmas Lights will be switched on this Friday evening, and those hoping to attend in person are asked to consider those less fortunate and to drop-off goods in support of the Fill-A-Bus food appeal at Letterkenny Bus Station before the festivities begin.

"As we enter the Christmas season, many individuals and families in Donegal find themselves in crisis due to a lack of basic necessities such as food and toiletries," said Fintan McGrath, Public Relations Officer of We Care Letterkenny Foodbank.

"We are happy to have the support of Bus Éireann this year in filling a bus with non-perishable goods for those in need, and ask members of the public to get on-board and donate generously this Friday, 19 November at Letterkenny Bus Station."

For more information on We Care Letterkenny please visit their website http://www.wecarelkfoodbank.ie/

Local News

