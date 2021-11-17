Search

17/11/2021

Three Donegal winners in Green Flag Awards

A wards acknowledge Ireland’s best public Parks and Gardens.

Three Donegal winners in Green Flag Awards

More Green Flags than ever have been awarded this year

Reporter:

Chris Ashmore

Donegal had three winners when the 2021 Green Flag Awards were announced this week.

The awards are organised by An Taisce’s Environmental Education section, and acknowledge Ireland’s best public parks and gardens.

In the main Green Flag awards section Donegal County Council collected the honours for Barrack Hill Town Park, Carndonagh while the National Parks and Wildlife Service also triumphed and was awarded a green flag for Glenveagh National Park.

Meanwhile, the River Walk in Dungloe, developed by Donegal Co. Council, was a 2021 Green Flag Community Award winner.

International accreditation for public park excellence in Ireland has increased again this year, to reach over 100 accredited public green spaces. Ireland was today awarded a total of 103 Green Flag sites, comprising 84 formal public Green Flag Park sites, along with 19 volunteer run Green Community Sites.

The number of Green Flag Awards for the best parks and gardens to visit in Ireland has surged again this year, with 32 local authorities and park operators now partnering with An Taisce in delivering the international scheme. 

Only awarded for exceeding tough environmental standards in green space management, and having excellent visitor attractions, the Green Flag Award Scheme is the mark of a quality park or green space and is recognised throughout the world. This year over 2,300 public sites in 16 countries around the World have achieved Green Flag or Green Flag Community Award status.

Once again more Green Flag Awards have been secured by Irish Parks and Gardens than by any country, other than the UK where the scheme originated in 1996.

This year participating countries include: Australia, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Mexico, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Portugal, Republic of Ireland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, and the United States of America.

In Ireland the Green Flag Community Award Scheme is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

