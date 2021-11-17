Search

17/11/2021

Sergeant warns people of bank, delivery and customs scams

Sergeant warns people of bank, delivery and customs scams

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegallive.ie

Sergeant Orla McGrath of the Sligo/Leitrim Garda Division has warned the public of text and email scams purporting to be from delivery companies asking people to pay a fee for the safe delivery of your parcel. 

Speaking on OceanFM, she said: “We are getting lots of calls about delivery scams where people are getting text messages or emails purporting to be from delivery companies, claiming that due to an incorrect address they are unable to deliver your parcel. These messages are saying in order to deliver the parcel they are requesting you to click the link, to update your shipping details and also to pay new shipping costs.”

She urged members of the public to contact the delivery company by phone or email to confirm the situation. 

She said that these communications, on most occasions, are not true. 

She added that many people are getting texts and emails saying that they are customs due on parcels coming into Ireland from overseas. She said that customs will not ask you to pay fees by clicking a link on your phone and asked anyone concerned to contact the customs office with their concern. She added that people have also received text messages recently from banks saying their account has been compromised asking people to click on a link.

She warned people that banks will not ask to update personal details in this manner and urged people, once again, not to click on the link and to contact their service provider.   

Meanwhile in the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday she urged people to ensure that people purchase from trusted sources online in the run up to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

