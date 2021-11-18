Some excellent Donegal results in this year's Tidy Towns

There were some excellent Donegal results in this year's national SuperValu Tidy Towns competition.

While both Letterkenny and Buncrana proudly scooped Gold medals in the national awards, Glenties picked up a bronze medal in the south west of the county

In addition, Moville, Raphoe, and Carrigart were also awarded bronze medals.

In the County Awards, Letterkenny came first, Buncrana second, and Glenties third.

Glenties

Commenting on some of the efforts of the Glenties TT committee and a selection of other towns in county, the judges said:

“It is noted that the works undertaken as part of the town and village renewal scheme included enhancements to the Marion Grotto comprising new powder coated railings and an upgraded footpath.

“We were particularly interested to read that advertising is not allowed on any approach roads within two miles of the town and it is heartening to hear that this requirement is being observed by everyone.



Killybegs

Killybegs received 324 marks and was also praised for its huge efforts.

“Your application reveals that a great deal of work has taken place on litter picks, cleanup events and beach cleans in your area despite the significant disruptions caused by Covid, the judges said.

“Your determination to continue to make progress on your tidy towns projects is also admirable and we are

heartened to see that participation levels have remained high with 14 committee members and more than 50 volunteers taking part,” they added.



Kilcar

Positive comments from the Judges included:

“It is marvellous to read that your committee and volunteers have continued to work hard since 2019 to maintain a high standard of litter control in your village – and this demonstrates a high level of commitment on your part."



Donegal Town

Lauding Donegal Town’s immense efforts the Judges said:

“We are effusive in our praise of the work done in Donegal town over the last two years and while a good organised approach can be seen in all aspects of your work, the projects and initiatives completed also demonstrate a first-class community spirit. Well done to your committee, volunteers, businesses, residents and your project partners on an excellent performance and we look forward to returning to your town as soon as possible.”



Dungloe

Commenting on Dungloe’s efforts the adjudicators included:

“Congratulations are in order for winning the Green Flag award for the Riverwalk and in our view, this success is fully warranted. It is particularly heartening to see that your committee and volunteers put the necessary safeguards in place and continued to work with the schoolchildren and we have no doubt that they are appreciative of the activities

that you organise.”



Ballyshannon

Some of the Judges comments of an excellent year included:

“The level of excitement that surrounds your success in obtaining a Rural Regeneration Development Fund category 2 grant to continue the refurbishment of the town clock building and reimagine the market yard area is understandable.

“We are delighted to read that the regeneration of key buildings and spaces in your town centre is continuing with the restoration of the town clock forming a core part of the project. It is particularly pleasing to read that you have also been successful in attracting enough funding from the Historic Towns Initiative to secure the restoration of a total of 13 properties in the Mall and the Main Street areas."



Bundoran

The Bundoran Tidy Towns group has expressed delight at what is understood to be the best ever result for the resort in the annual Tidy Towns competition.

This year they scored 298 points, up 14 on last year's efforts.

The Judges said: "While we always knew from your past performances that your committee and volunteers have a tremendous capacity for hard work, this year’s performance has demonstrated your extraordinary ability to adapt to very challenging circumstances and continue with your many excellent projects for Bundoran.”







