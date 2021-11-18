Search

18/11/2021

New-look Aldi store re-opens in Letterkenny

Store completely refurbished in €1m renovation project

Aldi

The fruit and veg aisle at the newly refurbished Aldi store in Letterkenny

There is great news for Donegal shoppers this morning with the news that Aldi’s Letterkenny, Ramelton Road “Project Fresh” store has reopened its doors today.

It follows an extensive €1m renovation project, which has seen the store completely refurbished.

The store was closed over the last few weeks during the refurbishment.

But customers can now check out the new look premises  which has received a full makeover in line with Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh design. 

Speaking at the reopening, Peter McAnenny, Letterkenny Store Manager said: “The Project Fresh revamp of our store is great news for our local customers in Letterkenny. Its new spacious design makes for a very easy and enjoyable shop. 

“Our commitment to our Donegal customers is we will never be beaten on price and will always provide the best value. Our Swap and Save campaign continues and the goal of this campaign is to remind shoppers about the saving that can be generated by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”

The newly refurbished Letterkenny store has re-opened

The newly refurbished Letterkenny Store offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings and new product category signage that provides a more efficient and hassle-free shopping experience.

The store will be powered by 100% green electricity. Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now powered by 100% wind generated energy.  Aldi has achieved ISO 50001 accreditation in recognition of its efforts to improve energy efficiencies. 

Operating six stores in Donegal, Aldi has become an established part of Donegal’s retail landscape, Aldi employs 146 full time staff in Donegal   

