Search

21/11/2021

Blooming marvellous news as Dunmore walled garden restored

Donegal project benefits from GLAS grant

Dunmore House gardners Andy Donnell and Trudy O'Donnell with Minister Charlie McConalogue

Dunmore House gardners Andy Donnell and Trudy O'Donnell with Minister Charlie McConalogue

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Dunmore House, outside Carrigans, is widely known for its beautiful gardens.

The McFarland family which lives and farms there, recently received a GLAS Traditional Farm Buildings Grant, to restore Dunmore's walled garden.

Awarded by the Heritage Council, GLAS is an annual grants scheme for farmers to ensure the conservation and repair of traditional farm buildings and related structures.

The boundary of the GLAS tillage farm at Dunmore is delineated on two sides by the wall of the walled garden.

Speaking to Donegal Live, Amelia McFarland, who runs the gardens at Dunmore House said they were delighted to have received the GLAS grant.

Amelia said: “It enabled us to restore the old farm buildings and the wall of the walled-garden. We have now completed the work and Charlie McConalogue, the Minister for Agriculture visited us, which was very exciting, to see the results.

“We had to replicate the old wall, which had collapsed in two places.

“The wall was built at a time when there was not any cement, so we were using old lime mortar and dry stone wall building to replicate what was already there.

“We are so grateful to the Department for their support in helping us to restore it.

“The gardens are open to the public so all our visitors will be able to appreciate their restoration. The walls are very interesting in that the sides that face south and east are lined with red brick. This gives a warmer micro climate within the garden.

“One of these sections had collapsed so we had to find suitable old red brick to build it up again. The other collapsed section had been built as a dry stone wall. Here however all the stone was in place we just had to dig it out. It was well buried.”

The garden at Dunmore is full of flowers and as a result there are lots of bumble bees and they like nesting along the wall.

Amelia said this was why they waited till late autumn to completed the work.

She added: “We have the most amazing gardener, Andy O'Donnell, who has been with us for more than 60 years. Andy has the most incredible wealth of knowledge when it comes to gardening. He looks after the garden along with two young helpers, Trudy and Bernard.

“The Gardens are open to the public from April until the end of October, mid-week, from 9am to 5pm.

“We might have them closed because of weddings at the weekend during the summer but we would let people know this via social media. We are really looking forward to welcoming everybody back in 2022.

“The garden was built around 1800 and it was restored during The Famine. The gardens are listed and are clearly marked on early maps, including the Griffith Valuation map of 1858.

“I think GLAS is a wonderful programme run by the Heritage Council for the Department of Agriculture. It allows us to save beautiful old buildings for future generations.

“The programme has also allowed us to restore an old stone shed which is now in active use as a stable.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media