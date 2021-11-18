R261 road between Ardara and Narin/Portnoo will be closed tomorrow and Monday

Donegal County Council have said that due to the essential road works, the R261 road between Ardara and Narin/Portnoo will be blocked from 8am – 5pm tomorrow Friday, November 19 and again on Monday November 22 between 8am-5pm.
The exact location of the road closure will be at the funeral home between Beagh Bridge and Kilclooney Bridge.
This road will be open each evening and over the weekend.
Paul Diver said there is also a more relaxed attitude to the wearing of face masks by guests from Northern Ireland
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.