Vital Inishowen service to resume on Monday - HSE confirms

Cashel na Cor is to resume its services on Monday
Cashel Na Cor Community Inclusion Hub will be reopening on Monday, the HSE has confirmed.
The facility was closed due to the need to redeploy staff from Cashel na Cor to a residential facility in Inishowen which provides care to people with disabilities.
The residential facility experienced a significant Covid outbreak.
It is intended that Cashel Na Cor will operate at full capacity as soon as possible as staff are deemed fit to return to work in the residential service & Cashel na Cor staff are then returned to the day service.
This situation is monitored and managed by the COVID-19 outbreak management team who meet with Infection Prevention Control several times each week.
Additional home support will also continue to be provided for people who attend the day service who cannot yet return.
