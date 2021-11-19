North West Hospice to host Virtual Remembrance Service for all those bereaved

North West Hospice will host a virtual Remembrance Service on Sunday, November 28 at 3pm.

The Service will provide an opportunity to pause and remember loved ones, to reflect on their passing and to move forward with hope. The Service is open to all who have been bereaved and after a year of huge loss for so many, the Hospice wanted to provide the Remembrance Service in support of the local community.

The Remembrance Service will be available to watch at 3pm on Sunday November 28 on the Hospice website.

You can watch the service by visiting the North West Hospice Website www.northwesthospice.ie where you will see the Remembrance Service Video on the homepage.

It will also be linked on the North West Hospice Facebook page at 3pm on November 28th. The Service will be available to watch after this time and date on the Hospice website if the set time doesn’t suit.

Speaking about the Service, Michelle O’Reilly, from North West Hospice, explained:

“Due to Covid-19 restrictions we are unable to come together in person to remember our loved ones. It is our hope that you will be able to join us for our virtual Remembrance Service this year. It is an opportunity for you, family members and friends to pause and remember your loved one through music, reflection and a candle-lighting ritual. You might like to light your own candle during our service or you can reflect on the light from our candles. We hope that you join us as we come together to Remember.”

Further details are available from www.northwesthospice.ie or (071) 9143317.

North West Hospice provides specialist care with compassion for those living with life-limiting illness in our community.