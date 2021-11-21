Search

21/11/2021

Children’s Rights Alliance Online Safety Conference

1,2,3 Online Safety Campaign

1,2,3 Online Safety Campaign conference

1,2,3 Online Safety Campaign conference

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

As part of its ongoing '1,2,3 Online Safety Campaign', the Children’s Rights Alliance is hosting a high-profile Online Safety Conference.

The event is taking place on Tuesday, November 23, from 10.30am to 1.00pm.

According to the Children’s Rights Alliance, the conference will bring together leading experts and professionals working in online safety and regulation, as well as digital rights and education.

Leanda Barrington-Leach, Head of EU Affairs at 5Rights Foundation, will provide the keynote speech on the need for, and benefits of, regulation of online platforms.

During the youth panel, young people will share their experiences and what action they want to see from industry and Government.

Children’s Rights Alliance said: "The Online Safety and Media Regulation Bill presents an opportunity for Government to deliver these measures, and before this important Bill becomes law the '123OnlineSafety' national campaign’s conference is allowing all those outside of Leinster House to have their voices heard.

"The '123OnlineSafety' national campaign is calling for critical changes in the area of online safety to make the internet a safer and more positive space for children and young people. This includes:

"The establishment of an effectively resourced Online Safety Commissioner with appropriate strong powers and the inclusion of an individual complaints mechanism so young people and families have somewhere to go for help when a platform does not act efficiently or effectively on an issue. It also calls for a strong definition of harm that is clear and independent of the platforms, and effective and resourced educational and awareness programmes.

"The event will take place via a Zoom webinar . Register your place here."

The '123OnlineSafety' national campaign is coordinated by the Children’s Rights Alliance and includes 16 supporting member organisations: Alcohol Action Ireland, Barretstown, Barnardos, BeLonG To, CyberSafeKids, Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, Foróige, Irish Heart Foundation, ISPCC, National Youth Council of Ireland, One in Four, Psychological Society of Ireland, Rape Crisis Network Ireland, Scouting Ireland, SpunOut.ie and Young Social Innovators. 

