Search

20/11/2021

Covid-19 waiver on trans-border workers relief for cross-border workers must be extended - TD

'I urge the Minister to act quickly and decisively'

Covid-19 waiver on trans-border workers relief for cross-border workers must be extended - TD

Reporter:

Staff Writer

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, has called on the Minister for Finance to extend the Covid-19 waiver on trans-border relief for cross-border workers as a matter of urgency.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance said:

“In response to the pandemic, a concession was made so that cross-border workers who were required to work remotely were still able to avail of the trans-border workers relief to avoid double taxation.

“That waiver is due to end in January.

“This is despite the government introducing working from home guidance on November 16, affecting so many cross-border workers and communities.

“The Minister for Finance cannot predict how long this guidance will be in place or whether it will be reintroduced at a later date, just as he cannot predict the future path of the virus.

“He must therefore provide certainty to cross-border workers who, without action, will face a financial penalty in just over six weeks.

“I raised this with the Minister during the Committee Stage of the Finance Bill this week.

“Again, I urge him to act quickly and decisively and extend the Covid-19 waiver for cross-border workers.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media