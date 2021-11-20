Covid-19 waiver on trans-border workers relief for cross-border workers must be extended - TD

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, has called on the Minister for Finance to extend the Covid-19 waiver on trans-border relief for cross-border workers as a matter of urgency.

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on Finance said:

“In response to the pandemic, a concession was made so that cross-border workers who were required to work remotely were still able to avail of the trans-border workers relief to avoid double taxation.

“That waiver is due to end in January.

“This is despite the government introducing working from home guidance on November 16, affecting so many cross-border workers and communities.

“The Minister for Finance cannot predict how long this guidance will be in place or whether it will be reintroduced at a later date, just as he cannot predict the future path of the virus.

“He must therefore provide certainty to cross-border workers who, without action, will face a financial penalty in just over six weeks.

“I raised this with the Minister during the Committee Stage of the Finance Bill this week.

“Again, I urge him to act quickly and decisively and extend the Covid-19 waiver for cross-border workers.”