New 'Bundoran 10' to replace Bundoran Cara Challenge

A new ten mile running and walking event will take place in Bundoran on Saturday March 5 2022, to replace the popular Cara Bundoran Challenge which had previously been run in the seaside town for a number of years.

The 2022 run/walk will take advantage of the stunning coastal views offered along the southwest Donegal coastline as well as crossing the county boundary into Leitrim for part of the route, finishing via the popular Roguey walk at Bundoran’s main beach.

Committee member and Bundoran Tourism Officer Shane Smyth said:

"It’s fantastic that this popular event is remaining in the town. It will be one of the first major attended events in the town since the start of the pandemic and we’re looking forward to seeing athletes back in town taking advantage of one of the most scenic race routes in the country."

Race Director Eamon Harvey of Tír Chonaill Athletic Club added:

"we’ve been inundated with queries from people wanting to know if the event will go ahead in 2022 and we are delighted to confirm that it will, on the 5th of March. Many people have used this event as a benchmark in the past and we know that this will give participants a good aim across the winter months so we would encourage people to get training and to get registering."

Two community partners have been chosen to be the beneficiaries of the 2022 event – Tír Chonaill Athletic Club and Bundoran RNLI will receive donations from the proceeds of the Bundoran 10.

Event organiser Canice Nicholas said "both of these groups have strong ties to the local community and we are proud to support them through the Bundoran 10".

Registration for the event is now open via www.discoverbundoran.com/bundoran10 and updates can be found via social media (Instagram - @bundoran10)