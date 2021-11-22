Letterkenny had 2nd highest number waiting on hospital beds this morning

General File pic: Hospital trolley beds
Letterkenny University Hospital has 48 admitted patients waiting on trolley beds this morning, the second highest in the country after Limerick University Hospital.
48 admitted patients are waiting for beds this morning at Letterkenny University Hospital, according to today’s INMO Trolley Watch.
Ten(10) patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 38 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
The figure at Limerick Hospital was 58 patients across the general wards and emergency ward.
Across the country 316 admitted patients are waiting for beds. 236 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 80 are in wards elsewhere in the hospital.
Sligo University Hospital had nine admitted patients waiting on trolley beds.
