22/11/2021

Popular Donegal Hotel to close on Mondays and Tuesdays for now!

Higlands Hotel Glenties

Reporter:

Staff Writer

One of Donegal's most popular hotels has taken the tough decision to close on Mondays and Tuesdays "for the next few weeks at least".

In a statement on their Facebook page over the weekend, the Highlands Hotel in Glenties said:

"Hi guys, unfortunately we’ve made a very hard decision to close the doors of the hotel on a Monday and Tuesday going forward for the next few weeks at least.

"We will assess the situation then.

"We absolutely hate to be writing this post but at the moment we don’t see any other way forward. We are delighted with all the support you have all shown us since we reopened, and we hope it continues.

The hotel is known throughout the country for hosting the McGill summer school. It is by far, one of the best known such schools in  the country, over recent decades. 

One of those who replied to the news on social media said they had visited recently the hotel with a group and were looked after 100%:

"Very sorry to hear this what a brilliant hotel, I was there recently with a walking group and we were looked after 100%, the food and the service was fabulous. PG we will be back next year, wonderful friendly people and great hiking.

"Thank you for the hospitality."
 

Local News

