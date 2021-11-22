Gritters for four Donegal locations this evening

Road gritters are in action tonight
The following Donegal routes will be gritted from 6pm this Monday evening, Donegal County Council have confirmed.
They are:
02: National Primary Central
09: Cill Ulta East
12: Binswilly
18: Donegal South
Assume that no road is ice free, they say.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.