Donegal history, heritage and culture group to hold AGM

Donegal G.A.P. Heritage & History Group will hold its 2021 AGM on Saturday, December 4 at 11am in Edeninfagh Hall, Glenties (Eircode: F94 HT2X).
This group fostering interest in the history, heritage and culture of the GAP areas of Glenties, Ardara and Portnoo.
Covid-19 guidelines will apply at this meeting.
Everyone most welcome.
If you want further information you can e-mail: ardaraheritagehistory@gmail.com.
Buncrana roads policing unit arrested a driver on Monday morning after they had been detected on the N13
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.