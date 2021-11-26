Covid changes see Donegal G.A.P. Heritage and History Group's 2021 AGM go online

Due to the current Covid-19 situation, Donegal G.A.P. Heritage and History Group's 2021 AGM will now be held remotely via Zoom at the previously communicated time of 11am on Saturday, December 4, 2021.
If you wish to attend the AGM please email ardaraheritagehistory@gmail.com by 11 pm on Tuesday, November 30.
Everyone welcome.
